Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $985.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.24.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

