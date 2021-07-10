Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

TUP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $6,889,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.