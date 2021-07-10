Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.71, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

