UBS Group AG Acquires 21,829 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 604.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $52.77 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,246. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

