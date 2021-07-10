UBS Group AG Acquires 5,120 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 82.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

