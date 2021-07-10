UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.