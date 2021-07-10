UBS Group AG Sells 5,977 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,693.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

