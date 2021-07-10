UBS Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.45 ($48.77).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.27.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

