UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

UCBJF stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.87.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

