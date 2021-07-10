Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,402.03 ($31.38). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,356 ($30.78), with a volume of 130,965 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,129.90.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

