Unifty (NIF) Price Reaches $23.46 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and $53,541.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $23.46 or 0.00068750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,258 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

