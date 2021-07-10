Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. 1,560,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

