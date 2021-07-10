US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in US Foods were worth $104,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after buying an additional 82,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

