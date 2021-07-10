Vaccitech’s (VACC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

VACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875 in the last quarter.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

