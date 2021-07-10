Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON VEC traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company had a trading volume of 10,392,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,362. The firm has a market cap of £925.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 11.64%. Vectura Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.05%.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

