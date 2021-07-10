VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post sales of $295.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.73 million. VEREIT posted sales of $279.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 1,627,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

