Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $202.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

