VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

