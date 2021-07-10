VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of VictoryShares Protect America ETF stock remained flat at $$33.37 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.66.
VictoryShares Protect America ETF Company Profile
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Protect America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.