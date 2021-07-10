VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CFO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. 23,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.