VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:CSF traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $59.90. 6,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.88. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.