VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NASDAQ:CSF traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $59.90. 6,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.88. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
