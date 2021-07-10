VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
CDL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 1,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59.
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
