Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.14 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

