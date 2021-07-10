Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $20.17 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.