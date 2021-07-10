Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $203.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.80. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $89.09 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

