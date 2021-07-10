Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 42 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $422.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.29. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

