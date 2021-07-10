Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

