VINchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,835.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $200,835.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00884024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005336 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

