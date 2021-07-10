Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 278,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

