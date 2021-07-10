Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €256.87 ($302.20).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €219.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

