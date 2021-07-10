Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.