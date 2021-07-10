VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $325.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

