Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $174.93. 685,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

