W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4,072.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,796 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.50 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

