Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 123,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

