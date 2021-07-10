Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.16 and a 1 year high of $299.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.45.

