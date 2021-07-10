Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $907.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

