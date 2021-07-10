Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters stock opened at $369.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $185.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

