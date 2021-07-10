WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $293.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $255.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

