Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 209,175 Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Cronos Group comprises 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Cronos Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.