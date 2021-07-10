Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. 456,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,165. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

