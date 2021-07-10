Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 247,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

