Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $285,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $4,089,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $614,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.