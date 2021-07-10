Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 124,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Ontrak accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth $9,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,866 shares of company stock worth $11,704,038. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

OTRK traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $32.36. 213,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,432. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

