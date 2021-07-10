West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Earns “Action List Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their action list buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$140.00 target price on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG stock opened at C$93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.57. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.991786 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.