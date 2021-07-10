Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.71. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

