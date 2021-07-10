Western Midstream Partners, LP Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 222,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

