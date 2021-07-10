Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

