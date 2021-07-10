W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) versus Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Head to Head Contrast

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Genel Energy alerts:

This table compares Genel Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -8.31% N/A -1.36%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 4.02 -$416.90 million $0.42 5.48 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.84 $37.79 million ($0.16) -28.00

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The pre-production segment holds interest in Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC and the Miran PSC; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. The company has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 69 and 117 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.