XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.46. XL Fleet shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 2,086 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

